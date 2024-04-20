The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
A competitive sprint handicap, but there should be a fair bit more to come from the lightly-raced Two Stars, who has just a maiden win last season to his name, but he has caught the eye in a couple of handicaps recently. He travelled well for a long way at Cork last time, quickening up to lead over a furlong out and looking the likeliest winner - he traded at 1.29 in running on Betfair - before being headed close home. Two Stars in just 2 lb higher now and is well up to winning races from this mark, so he remains a horse to keep on the right side.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.