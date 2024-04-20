A competitive sprint handicap, but there should be a fair bit more to come from the lightly-raced Two Stars, who has just a maiden win last season to his name, but he has caught the eye in a couple of handicaps recently. He travelled well for a long way at Cork last time, quickening up to lead over a furlong out and looking the likeliest winner - he traded at 1.29 in running on Betfair - before being headed close home. Two Stars in just 2 lb higher now and is well up to winning races from this mark, so he remains a horse to keep on the right side.