Big Bear Hug did well last season, winning handicaps on testing ground at Leicester and Newmarket, and she made a pleasing return to action when runner-up at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago. Big Bear Hug was the only one of the first five home who wasn't fit from the all-weather and that was even more significant given the race was run at a strong gallop on heavy ground. She was no match for the thriving winner - the reopposing Destinado - but pulled six lengths clear of the third and looks well treated after edging up only 1 lb in the weights. She is entitled to be fitter with that outing under her belt and the cheekpieces she wore when successful at Newmarket go back on.

