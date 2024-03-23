Stressfree was a winner in France before being recruited by these connections and he progressed well in three starts last season, opening his account for David O'Meara in a mile and a quarter handicap at Nottingham when last seen in October. Conditions that day were testing, so the likely ground will be no problem for him, and he won in the style of a horse who has even more to offer, edging to his left once in front. That performance can be marked up further when sectionals are taken into account, while the bare form isn't bad, either, so he makes plenty of appeal on his return to action from a 4 lb higher mark.