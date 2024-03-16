The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Jacenry has started at big prices on all of his starts over hurdles so far, well beaten on his first three, but he caught the eye on his handicap debut over 17 furlongs at this course when last seen in December. He made steady headway from three out on that occasion, and though he finished never nearer than sixth, he wasn't at all knocked about. There is an even bigger performance in him, particularly now moving back up in trip, and he looks very interesting racing from the same mark.
