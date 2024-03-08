Flags are an evolution of Timeform's long-standing practices. Collectively they represent a unique set of modern and useful innovations to give you even more of an edge.

We've used the unique Timeform Flags to pick out a bet on Sunday.

Chapel Green showed fair form over hurdles, winning a novice at this venue in 2022/23, and has shown similar form over fences including winning a novice handicap at Hexham (by 2¾ lengths from General Officer) in October. Though he has not been in the same form since, the application of headgear looks interesting, and this looks an easier task back from more than two months off with his stable in good form at present. Any further rain in the Scottish Borders would suit this proven heavy ground winner, and it's worth noting that Russell has a £30.83 profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running in first time headgear.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.