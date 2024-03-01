The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
My Gift To You has yet to run a bad race since joining James Owen, mixing up chasing and hurdling to good effect, and he ran his best race yet despite coming off second best in a handicap chase at Southwell last month. My Gift To You found an improved rival too strong and fell short in his bid to complete a hat-trick, but he typically travelled smoothly and stuck to his task well to pull 20 lengths clear of the third. He remains well treated despite edging up 4 lb and ought to launch another bold bid.
