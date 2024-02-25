The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Evies Vladimir has proved a different proposition since returning from an absence in November, making a winning return and handicap debut at Clonmel, filling the runner-up spot on his next two starts, and proving better than ever when resuming winning ways at Fairyhouse earlier this month. He was strong in the market on that occasion and won with plenty in hand, tackled approaching two out, but quickly asserting away from his rivals when asked to go win his race. The handicapper has raised him 13 lb for that success, but he is with an excellent, in-form yard and he should have even more to offer.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.