Evies Vladimir has proved a different proposition since returning from an absence in November, making a winning return and handicap debut at Clonmel, filling the runner-up spot on his next two starts, and proving better than ever when resuming winning ways at Fairyhouse earlier this month. He was strong in the market on that occasion and won with plenty in hand, tackled approaching two out, but quickly asserting away from his rivals when asked to go win his race. The handicapper has raised him 13 lb for that success, but he is with an excellent, in-form yard and he should have even more to offer.