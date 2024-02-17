Photosynthesis shaped with encouragement when third in a five-furlong novice at Newcastle in December on his first start for Tom Clover (previously with Chris Timmons in Ireland) and he stepped up on that to win a handicap over six furlongs at Lingfield last month. That sprint wasn't run at an end-to-end gallop - the pace only picked up in the second half of the event - and Photosynthesis proved too sharp for his rivals, impressing with the turn of foot he showed to put the race to bed. He clocked a good closing sectional, suggesting that he's capable of better, and a 4 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop him following up.

