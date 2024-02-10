Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:10 · SAT February 10, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Sennockian - 14:27 Lingfield

Flag: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Sennockian made a promising start on tuf last season, hitting the frame on his first three starts at up to six furlongs, but he lost his way afterwards, beating only one rival home on his next three starts. However, he proved a totally different proposition following a gelding operation and switch to all-weather after four months off when opening his account at Newcastle nine days ago. That was also his first start at a mile and he displayed a really willing attitude, leading on the bridle over a furlong out and knuckling down well to regain the lead when headed inside the final furlong. There may be even more to come from him on an artificial surface and this trip, so is fancied to go well again from just 2 lb higher.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING