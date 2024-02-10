Sennockian made a promising start on tuf last season, hitting the frame on his first three starts at up to six furlongs, but he lost his way afterwards, beating only one rival home on his next three starts. However, he proved a totally different proposition following a gelding operation and switch to all-weather after four months off when opening his account at Newcastle nine days ago. That was also his first start at a mile and he displayed a really willing attitude, leading on the bridle over a furlong out and knuckling down well to regain the lead when headed inside the final furlong. There may be even more to come from him on an artificial surface and this trip, so is fancied to go well again from just 2 lb higher.