Berrygate produced her best effort yet when runner-up on her handicap debut at Southwell on Tuesday, going through the race like the best horse at the weights but having to settle for a neck second to a more prominently-ridden rival with greater experience to call on. Berrygate came home strongly in that contest, clocking a notable sectional time as she came two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third, and she marked herself out as a well-handicapped filly. She is able to run off the same mark here so is well clear on Timeform's figures - she heads the weight-adjusted ratings by 8 lb - and she should prove tough to beat.

