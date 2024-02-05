Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
10:00 · MON February 05, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Berrygate - 15:45 Lingfield

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Berrygate produced her best effort yet when runner-up on her handicap debut at Southwell on Tuesday, going through the race like the best horse at the weights but having to settle for a neck second to a more prominently-ridden rival with greater experience to call on. Berrygate came home strongly in that contest, clocking a notable sectional time as she came two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third, and she marked herself out as a well-handicapped filly. She is able to run off the same mark here so is well clear on Timeform's figures - she heads the weight-adjusted ratings by 8 lb - and she should prove tough to beat.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

