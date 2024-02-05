The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated
Berrygate produced her best effort yet when runner-up on her handicap debut at Southwell on Tuesday, going through the race like the best horse at the weights but having to settle for a neck second to a more prominently-ridden rival with greater experience to call on. Berrygate came home strongly in that contest, clocking a notable sectional time as she came two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third, and she marked herself out as a well-handicapped filly. She is able to run off the same mark here so is well clear on Timeform's figures - she heads the weight-adjusted ratings by 8 lb - and she should prove tough to beat.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
