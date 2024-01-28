Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
08:38 · SUN January 28, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Some Scope - 13:25 Doncaster

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Some Scope was a winner at Haydock over hurdles and he has made a promising start to his career over fences, building on the promise of his debut when opening his account in this sphere at Catterick in November. He was value for extra than the winning margin on that occasion, too, ridden patiently before making smooth headway down the back straight, produced to lead three from home and eased near the finish. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks very fair and he is a chaser to keep on the right side moving forward.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING