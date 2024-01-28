The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Some Scope was a winner at Haydock over hurdles and he has made a promising start to his career over fences, building on the promise of his debut when opening his account in this sphere at Catterick in November. He was value for extra than the winning margin on that occasion, too, ridden patiently before making smooth headway down the back straight, produced to lead three from home and eased near the finish. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks very fair and he is a chaser to keep on the right side moving forward.
