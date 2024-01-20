Only By Night created an excellent impression in bumpers, winning both starts in that sphere for Gavin Cromwell (had been third on her debut for Jonjo O'Neill), and she made an impressive transition to hurdling at Naas last month. Only By Night was understandably all the rage in the betting having barely come off the bridle when winning a listed bumper at Navan, and her supporters at Naas would have had few anxious moments as she travelled strongly, jumped soundly and readily asserted. She is an exciting prospect who is open to plenty of improvement (as denoted by the Timeform Large P attached to her rating) and has the potential to develop into one of the leaders in the mares' novice hurdle division.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.