Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:09 · SAT January 06, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Smoky Mountain - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Timeform Top Rated

Smoky Mountain proved better than ever when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, passing the post just a neck behind the winner and looking unlucky not to put up even more of a fight having met trouble early in the straight. He ran on well once finally seeing some daylight, recording a notably fast closing sectional, but the damage had already been done and he could never quite get on terms. Only 1lb higher in the weights today, Smoky Mountain is worth backing to make amends with further progress not out of the question after just five starts.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

