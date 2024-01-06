Smoky Mountain proved better than ever when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, passing the post just a neck behind the winner and looking unlucky not to put up even more of a fight having met trouble early in the straight. He ran on well once finally seeing some daylight, recording a notably fast closing sectional, but the damage had already been done and he could never quite get on terms. Only 1lb higher in the weights today, Smoky Mountain is worth backing to make amends with further progress not out of the question after just five starts.

