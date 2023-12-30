Call Me Arthur showed much-improved form when filling the runner-up spot at Exeter last month, proving well suited by the step up in trip as he stayed on strongly to pass the post just a neck behind a fellow improver. He is only 3lb higher in the weights today and it's not out of the question that he could have more to offer after just six starts over hurdles. Trained by Tom Lacey, who has his team in good order (62% of horses running to form), Call Me Arthur is well worth a chance to confirm the promise of that Exeter run over this slightly shorter trip, with the testing conditions sure to put a premium on stamina, anyway.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.