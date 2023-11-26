Tarahumara took his record over hurdles to three wins from four starts when successful in a big-field handicap on his reappearance at Warwick a few weeks ago and did so in good style, impressing with how enthusiastically he travelled at the head of affairs before finding plenty up the run-in to score by three and a half lengths with the runner-up 11 lengths ahead of the third. That was a clear career-best effort from Tarahumura who remains unexposed after only four stars over hurdles (plus a disappointing performance over fences) and an 8 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him adding to his tally given the authority of his Warwick success.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.