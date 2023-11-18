Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
18:27 · SAT November 18, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hollow Games - 14:30 Navan

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Gordon Elliott saddles a remarkable 15 of the 22 runners in the Troytown and the pick of them could be Hollow Games who shaped well when third in the Galway Plate last time, faring best of those held up in a race which suited those who raced prominently. Hollow Games was campaigned at around two miles during his novice chase campaign but he had been placed in Grade 1 company over two and three-quarter miles as a novice hurdler. He relished the stiffer test of stamina in the Galway Plate and remains with potential at staying trips so gets the verdict on his first attempt at three miles. He is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time here.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

