Gordon Elliott saddles a remarkable 15 of the 22 runners in the Troytown and the pick of them could be Hollow Games who shaped well when third in the Galway Plate last time, faring best of those held up in a race which suited those who raced prominently. Hollow Games was campaigned at around two miles during his novice chase campaign but he had been placed in Grade 1 company over two and three-quarter miles as a novice hurdler. He relished the stiffer test of stamina in the Galway Plate and remains with potential at staying trips so gets the verdict on his first attempt at three miles. He is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time here.

