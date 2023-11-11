Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
14:45 · SAT November 11, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

In The Air - 14:15 Sandown

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

In The Air was no match for a smart prospect on his chasing debut at Huntingdon a couple of weeks ago, ultimately going down by three lengths, but he still shaped well after six months off in pulling clear of the rest. There is likely to be better to come from him with the run under his belt and he displayed a sound jumping technique which should stand him in good stead at a track that can be a tough test of a novice. He remains potentially well treated up 3lb and shouldn’t be long in getting off the mark over fences.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

