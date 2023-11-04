Intoxicata has shown improved form since being fitted with a visor, building on the promise of her run at Chelmsford three starts back when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton 12 days ago. She appeared well suited by the drop back to seven furlongs on that occasion, travelling smoothly in rear and having to come wide entering the straight, staying on well to overcome a pace bias. That was a ready success, so a subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights looks very lenient indeed, and she is fully expected to follow up.