Flags: Top Rated, Trainer Uplift
This doesn't look an overly deep race and Mojo Ego looks very interesting on his yard and British debut. He was useful at his best on the Flat in France, not beaten too far in a Group 3 as a juvenile, and he showed plenty to work on in a couple of starts over hurdles earlier this year. He came on for his debut effort in this sphere when runner-up at Strasbourg in May, and the third franked the form by winning next time. Mojo Ego has joined an upwardly-mobile yard who are operating at a 31% strike rate this season and he should have even more to offer.
