Scots Poet shaped well on all three starts after landing a handicap hurdle at Musselburgh in February and looked unlucky not to score at Perth on his final start of the campaign. Scots Poet missed out by half a length but it may have been a different story had he not been snatched up between the final two flights when closing and forced to switch to make his challenge. He remains on a competitive mark after edging up 1lb, has won after a break before and holds solid claims on his return.
