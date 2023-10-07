Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:17 · SAT October 07, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Scots Poet - 14:00 Kelso

Flag: Horse In Focus

Scots Poet shaped well on all three starts after landing a handicap hurdle at Musselburgh in February and looked unlucky not to score at Perth on his final start of the campaign. Scots Poet missed out by half a length but it may have been a different story had he not been snatched up between the final two flights when closing and forced to switch to make his challenge. He remains on a competitive mark after edging up 1lb, has won after a break before and holds solid claims on his return.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

