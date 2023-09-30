Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
16:23 · SAT September 30, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hypnosis - 13:40 Tipperary

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Hypnosis made plenty of appeal on paper and very much caught the eye when finishing fifth on his debut over this course and distance last month. A slow start immediately put him on the back foot and he was outpaced on the home turn, but there was lots to like about the way he finished his race once the penny dropped, ultimately passing the post eight and a half lengths behind the winner. A full brother to three winners, including the very smart middle-distance performer High Definition, Hypnosis is likely to make significant improvement with that experience under his belt and should be capable of winning an ordinary maiden for Aidan O'Brien, who has his team in rude health (75% of horses running to form).

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

