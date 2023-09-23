The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Vestigia cost €100,00 as a yearling and has showed plenty to work on in three starts so far, running his best race when hitting the frame in a valuable sales race at this course earlier this month. He was ridden patiently on that occasion and still had plenty to do two furlongs from home, running on in the closing stages to finish never nearer than at the finish. Vestigia left the impression he is crying out for seven furlongs that day, so he looks very interesting now moving up in trip on handicap debut, from what appears to be a lenient mark.
