Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:21 · SAT September 23, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Vestigia - 15:35 Newbury

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Vestigia cost €100,00 as a yearling and has showed plenty to work on in three starts so far, running his best race when hitting the frame in a valuable sales race at this course earlier this month. He was ridden patiently on that occasion and still had plenty to do two furlongs from home, running on in the closing stages to finish never nearer than at the finish. Vestigia left the impression he is crying out for seven furlongs that day, so he looks very interesting now moving up in trip on handicap debut, from what appears to be a lenient mark.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING