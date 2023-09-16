Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
18:17 · SAT September 16, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Cachet - 15:35 Doncaster

Flags: Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Cachet developed into a smart filly for George Boughey in 2022, producing her best effort when giving her stable a breakthrough Group 1 success in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. That form comfortably sets the standard in this Group 3 - Cachet is 9 lb clear of her main form rival, Queen Aminatu, on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and it goes without saying that she'll be very hard to beat if ready to go after 15 months on the sidelines. Her supporters can take heart from the fine form of the Boughey yard (70% of horses running to form), too.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

