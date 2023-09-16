Cachet developed into a smart filly for George Boughey in 2022, producing her best effort when giving her stable a breakthrough Group 1 success in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. That form comfortably sets the standard in this Group 3 - Cachet is 9 lb clear of her main form rival, Queen Aminatu, on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and it goes without saying that she'll be very hard to beat if ready to go after 15 months on the sidelines. Her supporters can take heart from the fine form of the Boughey yard (70% of horses running to form), too.

