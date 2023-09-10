Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:04 · SUN September 10, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Secret Handsheikh - 17:15 Brighton

Flag: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top Rated

Secret Handsheikh won a course and distance handicap from a 1 lb higher mark earlier in the year and he has left the impression his turn is near again in recent starts, arguably unlucky not to win again over course and distance last week. He shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, racing in touch but not getting a clear run from two furlongs out, having to switch for a run in the final furlong but just unable to reel in the winner. Secret Handsheikh finished with running left at the line and, provided a clearer passage, he should be hard to beat racing from the same mark.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

