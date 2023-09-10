The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top Rated
Secret Handsheikh won a course and distance handicap from a 1 lb higher mark earlier in the year and he has left the impression his turn is near again in recent starts, arguably unlucky not to win again over course and distance last week. He shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, racing in touch but not getting a clear run from two furlongs out, having to switch for a run in the final furlong but just unable to reel in the winner. Secret Handsheikh finished with running left at the line and, provided a clearer passage, he should be hard to beat racing from the same mark.
