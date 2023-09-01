Sporting Life
Flagged Up

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
16:17 · SAT September 02, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Sea The Polaris - 14:00 Tipperary

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Sea The Polaris' sales prices rose to 185,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he made a promising start to his career, travelling better than most when runner-up to a useful sort in heavy ground at Galway last month. He met some trouble in-running on that occasion, too, having to wait for a gap a furlong from home, and then running green in the closing stages. Sea The Polaris wasn't unduly punished on that occasion and he looks a sure-fire improver with that run under his belt.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.









