Sea The Polaris ' sales prices rose to 185,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he made a promising start to his career, travelling better than most when runner-up to a useful sort in heavy ground at Galway last month. He met some trouble in-running on that occasion, too, having to wait for a gap a furlong from home, and then running green in the closing stages. Sea The Polaris wasn't unduly punished on that occasion and he looks a sure-fire improver with that run under his belt.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.