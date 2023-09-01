The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Sea The Polaris' sales prices rose to 185,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he made a promising start to his career, travelling better than most when runner-up to a useful sort in heavy ground at Galway last month. He met some trouble in-running on that occasion, too, having to wait for a gap a furlong from home, and then running green in the closing stages. Sea The Polaris wasn't unduly punished on that occasion and he looks a sure-fire improver with that run under his belt.
