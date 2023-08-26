The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Abravaggio took a big step forward on his first outing since leaving George Margarson when making a winning start for this yard at Chelmsford last month, scoring with plenty up his sleeve despite taking a keen hold in the first half of the race. He followed up in similar fashion dropped to seven furlongs at this course earlier this month, tanking through the race and easily putting it to bed once asked. The return to a mile will be no problem and he is well up to completing a hat-trick from a 5 lb higher mark.
