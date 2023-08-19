Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
18:21 · SAT August 19, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Gale Force Maya - 15:25 Pontefract

Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Gale Force Maya was disappointing on her first couple of outings this season but she took a step back in the right direction when a close-up third in a Group 3 at York last month, losing out by only a neck and three-quarters of a length. That was a much more encouraging effort from Gale Force Maya who enjoyed a productive campaign last term, winning on five occasions, including a couple of times at listed level. She wasn't at her best when runner-up in this event last season but she has a positive overall record at this venue having won twice and been placed three times from five starts at Pontefract and she boasts the best form on offer.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

