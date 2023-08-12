The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer
Kingdom of Riches produced a promising first effort when filling the runner-up spot at Ascot a couple of weeks ago, faring best of the newcomers as he ran on well to pass the post just half a length behind the winner. That form is comfortably the best on offer in this line-up and there should be more to come from him with the experience under his belt. An expensive breeze-up purchase who looks the part, Kingdom of Riches could be useful and is fancied to get off the mark at the second attempt for the in-form Ralph Beckett team (75% of horses running to form).
