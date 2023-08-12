Kingdom of Riches produced a promising first effort when filling the runner-up spot at Ascot a couple of weeks ago, faring best of the newcomers as he ran on well to pass the post just half a length behind the winner. That form is comfortably the best on offer in this line-up and there should be more to come from him with the experience under his belt. An expensive breeze-up purchase who looks the part, Kingdom of Riches could be useful and is fancied to get off the mark at the second attempt for the in-form Ralph Beckett team (75% of horses running to form).

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.