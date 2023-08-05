Fast Response didn’t give her running when down the field in the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood earlier in the week despite having underfoot conditions to suit but it seems significant that 'Hot Trainer' Karl Burke is happy to turn her out again quickly here. She’s a typical daughter of her sire Fast Company in that she relishes the mud, winning three times under those conditions last autumn, including a listed race at Doncaster. She’s twice been runner-up in listed contests on heavy ground this term, including when three quarters of a length second to Holguin over seven furlongs here last month, and can go one better here dropping back to what is probably her optimum trip.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling