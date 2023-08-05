Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:17 · SAT August 05, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Fast Response - 15:38 Chester

Flag: Top Rated, Trainer In Form

Fast Response didn’t give her running when down the field in the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood earlier in the week despite having underfoot conditions to suit but it seems significant that 'Hot Trainer' Karl Burke is happy to turn her out again quickly here. She’s a typical daughter of her sire Fast Company in that she relishes the mud, winning three times under those conditions last autumn, including a listed race at Doncaster. She’s twice been runner-up in listed contests on heavy ground this term, including when three quarters of a length second to Holguin over seven furlongs here last month, and can go one better here dropping back to what is probably her optimum trip.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

