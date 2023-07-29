Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
16:46 · SAT July 29, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Ascari - 14:15 Pontefract

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Ascari has been well found in the market on a few occasions and he produced a career-best effort when finishing third in a mile handicap at Windsor a couple of weeks ago. That was his first start since undergoing a gelding operation and he would surely have finished closer still had he not been checked in his run at a crucial stage. He kept on well to the line, finishing with running left, and leaving the impression he has an even bigger effort in the locker. The handicapper has left him on the same mark and he is a horse to keep on the right side.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING