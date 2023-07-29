Ascari has been well found in the market on a few occasions and he produced a career-best effort when finishing third in a mile handicap at Windsor a couple of weeks ago. That was his first start since undergoing a gelding operation and he would surely have finished closer still had he not been checked in his run at a crucial stage. He kept on well to the line, finishing with running left, and leaving the impression he has an even bigger effort in the locker. The handicapper has left him on the same mark and he is a horse to keep on the right side.

