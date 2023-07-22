The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
Five Towns offered encouragement when fifth on her handicap debut and reappearance at York in May and she stepped up on that when runner-up at Haydock last month, appreciating the step up to a mile as expected. Five Towns travelled fluently at Haydock, though when the pressure was applied she carried her head a bit awkwardly, leaving the impression that she found the going - described as firm by Timeform - a bit quick for her. Five Towns, who is fitted with a tongue tie for the first time here, remains with potential after only a couple of starts in handicap company and still looks fairly treated after edging up 3 lb for her latest effort. The continued good form of the William Haggas stable is also in her favour.
