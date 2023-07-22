Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform's Flagged Up

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
17:25 · SAT July 22, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Five Towns - 16:15 Redcar

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Five Towns offered encouragement when fifth on her handicap debut and reappearance at York in May and she stepped up on that when runner-up at Haydock last month, appreciating the step up to a mile as expected. Five Towns travelled fluently at Haydock, though when the pressure was applied she carried her head a bit awkwardly, leaving the impression that she found the going - described as firm by Timeform - a bit quick for her. Five Towns, who is fitted with a tongue tie for the first time here, remains with potential after only a couple of starts in handicap company and still looks fairly treated after edging up 3 lb for her latest effort. The continued good form of the William Haggas stable is also in her favour.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING