The Galahad Kid was a winner in points and he won both of his starts in bumpers last summer, running to a useful level. He started odds-on for his hurdling debut on his return from 10 months off at Southwell 20 days ago and he did very little wrong in the race itself, travelling well and jumping adequately, but he was just unable to contain a fairly useful recruit from the Flat. He wasn't given a hard time in the closing stages once his chance of winning had gone and he seems sure to come on for that effort both experience and fitness-wise. The Galahad Kid sets a good standard on form and should take all the beating.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.How does Flagged Up work?Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.