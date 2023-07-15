The Galahad Kid was a winner in points and he won both of his starts in bumpers last summer, running to a useful level. He started odds-on for his hurdling debut on his return from 10 months off at Southwell 20 days ago and he did very little wrong in the race itself, travelling well and jumping adequately, but he was just unable to contain a fairly useful recruit from the Flat. He wasn't given a hard time in the closing stages once his chance of winning had gone and he seems sure to come on for that effort both experience and fitness-wise. The Galahad Kid sets a good standard on form and should take all the beating.