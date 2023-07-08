Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
16:11 · SAT July 08, 2023

Sunday's selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Queen Aminatu - 15:55 Chelmsford

Flags: Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Queen Aminatu was below form when finishing only seventh in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but she is clearly a smart filly on her day, as she showed when completing a hat-trick of all-weather victories at Newcastle on Good Friday. She tops the field here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it will be no surprise if she leaves her Ascot form behind now back on her favoured surface. For context, Queen Aminatu is yet to finish out of the first three in eight starts on the all-weather for William Haggas, who has his team in rude health (70% of horses running to form).

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

How does Flagged Up work?

Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

