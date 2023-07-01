Sunday's selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
This is very competitive but Arniemac has progressed with each run so far and he is of big interest now making his handicap debut. He was weak in the betting but recorded a clear-cut success to open his account at Killarney in May, relishing the step up to a mile, and finding plenty when challenged. Arniemace drew clear in the closing stages and is clearly improving in leaps and bounds at present, while there is also plenty to like about him physically and on pedigree, so he remains a horse to be very positive about.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.How does Flagged Up work?Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.