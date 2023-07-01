This is very competitive but Arniemac has progressed with each run so far and he is of big interest now making his handicap debut. He was weak in the betting but recorded a clear-cut success to open his account at Killarney in May, relishing the step up to a mile, and finding plenty when challenged. Arniemace drew clear in the closing stages and is clearly improving in leaps and bounds at present, while there is also plenty to like about him physically and on pedigree, so he remains a horse to be very positive about.