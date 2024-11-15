The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Returning from a four-month break, course regular Rock On Tommy returns to action with plenty in his favour, notably the very good form of Olly Murphy’s stable. Rock On Tommy is a three-time course-and-distance winner at Uttoxeter, with his last couple of wins coming in the summer of last year under conditional Lewis Stones who is in the saddle again here. Rock On Tommy returned to form back at Uttoxeter where he was placed in both his last two starts, again shaping as though his turn was near when second to Daany, giving the impression he’d have been suited by a stronger gallop. On top of his solid course record, he’s well handicapped these days too, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
