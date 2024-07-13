Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
09:30 · SAT July 13, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Wonder Kid – 17:10 Newmarket

Flag: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Wonder Kid is not necessarily bred to be at home over this mile-and-a-half trip, but the Hugo Palmer-trained three-year-old clearly has stamina as a strongpoint and made it 2-2 in handicaps when winning over C&D just over three weeks ago. That was a weak race but he was well on top and, with better still to come having started life in handicaps on a lowly mark, he could still be ahead of the assessor despite an 8lb rise in the weights.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

