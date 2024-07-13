Wonder Kid is not necessarily bred to be at home over this mile-and-a-half trip, but the Hugo Palmer-trained three-year-old clearly has stamina as a strongpoint and made it 2-2 in handicaps when winning over C&D just over three weeks ago. That was a weak race but he was well on top and, with better still to come having started life in handicaps on a lowly mark, he could still be ahead of the assessor despite an 8lb rise in the weights.

