Portsmouth had offered encouragement while still looking green during three outings as a juvenile and, having been gelded over the winter, he showed improved form to make a successful handicap debut on his reappearance here last month. That impressive three-and-a-quarter-length success meant that Portsmouth held strong claims under a 6 lb penalty at Goodwood ten days later, but he had to settle for second, looking the most likely winner a furlong out but overhauled inside the final 100 yards. He did well to prove as competitive as he did, however, after pulling hard on testing ground, and he remains with the poential to do better. He runs off a 3 lb higher mark than at Goodwood but that form is working out well and he still looks fairly treated based on what he showed here on his return, while trainer Andrew Balding has been sending out plenty of winners recently which is also in his favour.

