Shagraan , a 125,000 guineas purchase out of Clive Cox's yard, shaped really well on his first start for Mick Appleby on his seasonal reappearance at Sandown last week and looked unlucky not to push the winner close. Shagraan, who had been gelded since last seen, travelled well on the heels of the leaders along the inside but had to wait for a gap while the winner had a clear shot at things in the centre and secured first run. That cost Shagraan his winning chance, but he kept on powerfully to grab second close home and he's capable of better granted some luck in running. He's still well treated after edging up only 1 lb in the weights and stepping back up to six furlongs won't be an issue as he won his novice at the trip last season.

