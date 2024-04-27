Wen Moon shaped nicely when third on his return to action at Pontefract four weeks ago, travelling smoothly and looking threatening before weakening inside the final half-furlong in the style of one who would strip fitter for the run. He has been eased 1 lb in the weights since that promising effort at Pontefract so is now only 4 lb higher than when a decisive winner of a York handicap on his penultimate start last season, and he looks capable of winning from this sort of mark. Wen Moon got off the mark at this venue as a juvenile so there are no issues about how he'll handle this undulating track, and he represents a yard among the winners.

