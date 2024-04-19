Plenty of in-form contenders from big yards, which obviously muddies the water a little, but it also means that you we can get a much bigger price about Young Jack than may have seemed likely after his form earlier this season. This former Irish Point winner won a maiden at Newcastle (by 5 lengths from Goldwyn) in February and though beaten at 4/6 next time out, wasn’t seen to best effect when 2¼ lengths third to From The Clouds in a novice at same track last time, unsuited by the drop in trip. Today’s distance of three miles looks much more suitable and from this opening handicap mark of 118 he remains with plenty of potential.