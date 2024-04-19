The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus
Plenty of in-form contenders from big yards, which obviously muddies the water a little, but it also means that you we can get a much bigger price about Young Jack than may have seemed likely after his form earlier this season. This former Irish Point winner won a maiden at Newcastle (by 5 lengths from Goldwyn) in February and though beaten at 4/6 next time out, wasn’t seen to best effect when 2¼ lengths third to From The Clouds in a novice at same track last time, unsuited by the drop in trip. Today’s distance of three miles looks much more suitable and from this opening handicap mark of 118 he remains with plenty of potential.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.