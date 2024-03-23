The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Sectional, Top Rated
Stressfree was a winner in France before being recruited by these connections and he progressed well in three starts last season, opening his account for David O'Meara in a mile and a quarter handicap at Nottingham when last seen in October. Conditions that day were testing, so the likely ground will be no problem for him, and he won in the style of a horse who has even more to offer, edging to his left once in front. That performance can be marked up further when sectionals are taken into account, while the bare form isn't bad, either, so he makes plenty of appeal on his return to action from a 4 lb higher mark.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.