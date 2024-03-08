Es Perfecto is still searching for a first win over fences but he has shaped well on all three starts and has some very strong handicap form to his name. He was understandably no match for Ginny's Destiny on his chasing debut at Cheltenham in November but produced an encouraging effort in a distant second and he confirmed that promise when finishing third in a traditionally strong contest at Kempton on Boxing Day. Es Perfecto again shaped well when third in another strong edition of the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Trials Day and that form has already started to work out well, with the fourth and sixth both winning next time. Es Perfecto looks well treated off the same mark as last time and has excellent claims in this lesser event, particularly with trainer Alan King's horses in good order.

