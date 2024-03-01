Superb Force failed to make an impact in three starts in maidens but this half-brother to Group 1 winners Best Solution and El Bodegon produced a much-improved performance when fitted with a visor and upped in trip on his handicap debut at Lingfield 11 days ago. Superb Force travelled with more enthusiasm than previously and stuck to his task well in the straight to lose out by only a head to a fellow handicap debutant with the pair three and a half lengths clear of the remainder. A good time provides further reason to view that form in a positive light and he looks well treated off just a 3 lb higher mark, particularly with more to come from this well-bred sort. The continued good form of the Andrew Balding yard is also in his favour.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.