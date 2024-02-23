Lump Sum – 15:00 Kempton

Lump Sum has improved a chunk with each of his three hurdling runs and is taken to quickly resume winning ways on the back of an excellent 1¼ lengths second of five to Jeriko du Reponet in Doncaster's Grade 2 Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle.

Lump Sum followed a maiden hurdle win at Ffos Las in November with victory in a competitive novice at Wincanton (by a length from subsequent winner Onethreefivenotout) in December, and he only seemed to lack for a bit of a turn of foot when staying on having not been ideally placed last time. With the ground more in his favour here, and open to further improvement, he looks very much the one to beat.