Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
11:19 · SAT February 17, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Loup de Maulde - 16:10 Ascot

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses

Loup de Maulde enjoyed a productive campaign last season after joining Robbie Llewellyn, winning on four occasions and finishing placed another three times (one of his placed efforts was over this course and distance). A notable trait Loup de Maulde displayed was a smooth-travelling style and he again impressed with how fluently he moved through the race when runner-up on his return at Huntingdon last month. Loup de Maulde is entitled to strip fitter with that outing under his belt and the cheekpieces he wore last season - but were left off on his return - are reapplied here.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

