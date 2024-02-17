Loup de Maulde enjoyed a productive campaign last season after joining Robbie Llewellyn, winning on four occasions and finishing placed another three times (one of his placed efforts was over this course and distance). A notable trait Loup de Maulde displayed was a smooth-travelling style and he again impressed with how fluently he moved through the race when runner-up on his return at Huntingdon last month. Loup de Maulde is entitled to strip fitter with that outing under his belt and the cheekpieces he wore last season - but were left off on his return - are reapplied here.

