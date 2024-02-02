The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer
Volkan Bey cost €150,000 at the breeze-ups last year and she is related to some useful winners, but she failed to beat a rival home in her first two starts at Yarmouth and Windsor, starting at big prices on both occasions though leaving the impression she has ability. She was again turned out relatively quickly, and she shaped better than the bare result on her qualifying run back at Windsor, keeping on in the latter stages but without posing a threat. There is strong reason to think she is capable of better after a break on her handicap debut - the same connections did well with a similar type on the all-weather last season - and she has to be monitored in the market from an opening mark which may well underestimate her.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.