Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
16:26 · FRI February 02, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Volkan Bey - 18:15 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Volkan Bey cost €150,000 at the breeze-ups last year and she is related to some useful winners, but she failed to beat a rival home in her first two starts at Yarmouth and Windsor, starting at big prices on both occasions though leaving the impression she has ability. She was again turned out relatively quickly, and she shaped better than the bare result on her qualifying run back at Windsor, keeping on in the latter stages but without posing a threat. There is strong reason to think she is capable of better after a break on her handicap debut - the same connections did well with a similar type on the all-weather last season - and she has to be monitored in the market from an opening mark which may well underestimate her.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

