The Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase has attracted yet another very competitive field and it is Theatre Man who is fancied to come out on top this time around. He has shaped incredibly well in two starts over fences so far without winning, both at Newbury at around three miles, and each time he has bumped into a couple of nice types. Theatre Man has gone with plenty of enthusiasm both tries over fences, and he has jumped well on each occasion, too, and arguably outstayed by a horse who is held in high regard last time. The drop to two and a half miles could well be the making of Theatre Man and he is expected to prove himself well handicapped.