Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
18:03 · FRI January 19, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Oh So Grand - 15:10 Lingfield

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Oh So Grand has compiled an excellent record on the all-weather and made it three wins from four starts on an artificial surface when landing the Winter Oaks Trial over the course and distance last month. Oh So Grand typically travelled well and found her trademark turn of foot to make up plenty of ground in the straight, surging to the front inside the final 50 yards. She was well on top at the finish so still looks fairly treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, while her turn of foot will continue to be a potent weapon on this surface.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING