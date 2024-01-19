Oh So Grand has compiled an excellent record on the all-weather and made it three wins from four starts on an artificial surface when landing the Winter Oaks Trial over the course and distance last month. Oh So Grand typically travelled well and found her trademark turn of foot to make up plenty of ground in the straight, surging to the front inside the final 50 yards. She was well on top at the finish so still looks fairly treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, while her turn of foot will continue to be a potent weapon on this surface.

