The going is forecast to be heavy at Haydock on Saturday so the Last Fling Handicap Chase, contested over three and a half miles, looks sure to provide a thorough examination of stamina. It is a test that can bring out the best in Collectors Item as he has looked to be crying out for a marathon distance since going chasing, offering encouragement when running on late into fourth at Sandown last time after getting outpaced. It's worth noting he finished runner-up in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at this venue last season, and, still lightly raced over fences, he can prove better than his current chase mark of 129.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.