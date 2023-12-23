The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Altobelli has plenty going for him in the Betfair Exchange Trophy, including the current good form of his trainer Harry Fry who had a couple of winners earlier in the week and has trained a winner of this valuable handicap before, Jolly’s Cracked It, who dead-heated in 2015. Altobelli was unbeaten until his jumping let him down in Grade 1 novice company at Aintree in the spring, but he shaped encouragingly on his handicap debut when returning over course and distance last month. He was unfortunate to come up against another ahead of his mark in Knickerbockerglory who ran out an impressive winner but Altobelli travelled into the race in eye-catching style before pulling clear of the remainder and remains a well-handicapped horse on just a 1 lb higher mark than last time. That run earned Altobelli the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag and he looks capable of going one better this time.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.