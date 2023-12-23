Altobelli has plenty going for him in the Betfair Exchange Trophy, including the current good form of his trainer Harry Fry who had a couple of winners earlier in the week and has trained a winner of this valuable handicap before, Jolly’s Cracked It, who dead-heated in 2015. Altobelli was unbeaten until his jumping let him down in Grade 1 novice company at Aintree in the spring, but he shaped encouragingly on his handicap debut when returning over course and distance last month. He was unfortunate to come up against another ahead of his mark in Knickerbockerglory who ran out an impressive winner but Altobelli travelled into the race in eye-catching style before pulling clear of the remainder and remains a well-handicapped horse on just a 1 lb higher mark than last time. That run earned Altobelli the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag and he looks capable of going one better this time.